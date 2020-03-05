Grilled Peaches with Mock Creme Anglaise

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Vanilla ice cream is transformed into a mock creme anglaise and drizzled on top of grilled peaches.

By thedailygourmet

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Take 1/2 cup ice cream out of the freezer and allow to melt, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Rub olive oil over the peaches. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over the halved peaches.

  • Grill peaches until tender, 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Remove from grill and place into individual serving bowls. Top each peach with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Drizzle peach halves with the melted vanilla ice cream and sprinkle with crushed amaretti cookies.

Cook's Notes:

You CAN microwave the ice cream, but I do NOT recommend doing so. I would suggest allowing the ice cream to melt at room temperature

Shortbread cookies can substitute for the amaretti.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 16.5mg; sodium 38.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022