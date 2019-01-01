Grilled Asparagus, Red Bell Pepper, and Portobello Mushrooms

This is a great stand-alone dish or you can put it over pasta or a salad. Because the veggies stand up to the vinaigrette, you can make it ahead of time.

By FalloonFarm

Gallery

Credit: Chef Mo

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Vinaigrette:
Vegetables:

Directions

  • Combine olive oil, vinegar, Dijon, sugar, salt, and pepper for the vinaigrette in a small bowl and mix until well combined. Pour in a large resealable bag and add mushrooms, asparagus, and bell pepper. Toss everything together until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Line a vegetable pan with aluminum foil and place on the preheated grill. Add vegetables with vinaigrette to the pan on the grill.

  • Grill vegetables until desired softness or crunchiness is reached, 5 to 7 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 14.4g; sodium 117.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 04/01/2022