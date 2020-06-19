Individual Blueberry Crumble
These individual blueberry crumbles are super easy to make and the crispy top is fantastic. My husband loved it.
These individual blueberry crumbles are super easy to make and the crispy top is fantastic. My husband loved it.
Delicious. The only thing I did differently was to add a smidge of melted butter to the bottom of the ramekins.Read More
Delicious. The only thing I did differently was to add a smidge of melted butter to the bottom of the ramekins.
Started making this about a month ago and now have it in least twice a week. we half the flour, brown sugar, and white sugar; reduce nutmeg to a pinch; and use about 3 tablespoons butter for the topping. For the blueberry filling, we reduce sugar a bit. This can also be fully prepped with frozen blueberries/topping and put in the fridge for a day. Then reduce baking time to @ 25 minutes.
It is a delicious recipe.
Great recipe! My husband and son loved it too. Will definitely make it again. I had to substitute coconut oil for butter, but it came out fine. The almond extract is a good addition, and adds flavor.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections