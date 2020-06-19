Individual Blueberry Crumble

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These individual blueberry crumbles are super easy to make and the crispy top is fantastic. My husband loved it.

Recipe by soapyapples

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Toss blueberries, sugar, almond extract, lemon juice, and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Pour into two 6-ounce ramekins.

  • Mix flour, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in another medium bowl. Cut in butter with 2 knives or a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle evenly over blueberry mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden brown and blueberries are bubbling, about 25 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
616 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 94.9g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 315.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022