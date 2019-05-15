Grilled Vegetable Kabobs

Grilled kabobs of fresh vegetables.

By JenniferAnn

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Combine Italian seasoning, basil, paprika, and black pepper in a mixing bowl. Add olive oil and stir marinade well. Add squash, zucchini, onions, and tomatoes and let marinate for 5 minutes.

  • Slide vegetables onto wooden or metal skewers, alternating the different types as you go.

  • Cook skewers on the bottom rack of the preheated grill, turning every 2 minutes, until vegetables are tender, 6 to 8 minutes total.

Cook's Note:

You could also use large white onions instead of pearl and cut them into small slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 14.3g; sodium 12mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

