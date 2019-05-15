Chicken Fajita Skewers

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great recipe to go with a cold margarita or strawberry water. I served these chicken fajita skewers for Cinco de Mayo this year and they were a hit. Great way to combine a Mexican food favorite with the grill outside. Serve with homemade pinto beans and authentic Mexican rice.

By Sydnee Davis

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cilantro, oil, vinegar, lime juice, chili powder, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper in a big bowl. Add chicken, onion, and bell peppers and toss vigorously until all vegetables and meat are coated with the seasonings. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Assemble kabobs on skewers with 3 pieces of meat opposite the vegetables.

  • Cook kabobs on the preheated grill, turning constantly to prevent burning, until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Serve immediately by placing 1 kabob on a plate with a warm tortilla, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.

If using wooden skewers, be sure to soak them in water for 1 hour before assembling the kabobs. I place a piece of foil on the top of the grill to prevent the vegetables from falling through the grate on the BBQ. Also, keeps them from charring.

Feel free to use cubed beef in place of chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 29.9mg; sodium 400.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

John Diaz
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2020
This was awesome. Grilled some tortillas with it and really enjoyed the slight cinnamon flavor. Perfect amount of spice. Read More
