Mexican Zucchini Skillet Casserole

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A flavorful one skillet meal the whole family will enjoy. Add additional toppings such as sour cream, green onion, or jalapenos.

By Dawn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir until beef is browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes.

  • Add salsa and cumin to the skillet; reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until flavors blend, about 5 minutes. Add zucchini and tomatoes. Cover and cook until zucchini is tender but not too soft, about 10 minutes more. Top with Cheddar cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 83.3mg; sodium 482.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful critical review

John K
Rating: 3 stars
08/28/2019
People who don't particularly like spicy food might want to steer clear of bottled corn salsa (even the mild salsa cooked down to be too much). Maybe a plain salsa & 1/2 a can of corn and and black beans might be better appreciated. Read More
Reviews:
Lynda Nelson
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2021
Delicious and easy to make. Only had Pace salsa so used that in place of the real stuff. Added frozen corn and 1 1/2c quinoa. Had tortilla chips with it. Could make it in a wrap too. Thanks for a keeper! Read More
France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2021
Really good and it comes together quickly, perfect for a weeknight! This isn’t really a casserole (not baked in the oven), which I’m not a fan of anyway, but this *is* a delicious skillet! I made it exactly as written, and used the exact salsa called for. I thought the heat was perfect, although it might be a little bit too spicy for young eaters. I cut the zucchini into 1/2” pieces because 1/4” would have been too small. I served it topped with sour cream and green onion as suggested. A keeper! Read More
