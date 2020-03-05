Fall Chicken-Apple Sausage Skillet

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Chicken apple sausage, sweet potatoes, apples...so many wonderful fall flavors packed into one skillet! Super easy to make and tasty! Garnish with more brown sugar if you like.

By Treasur Sholtz

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage slices and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Remove sausage and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Add sweet potatoes and half the water to the skillet; boil for 5 minutes. Stir in the sausage, apples, remaining water, sugar, and cinnamon. Season with salt and pepper; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are soft, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve hot.

Cook's Note:

You can use up to 6 sausage links for this.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 130mg; sodium 689.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
cmach
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2020
This is the second time i have made this ( I made last Fall) and it is so good That I cannot believe nobody else has reviewed it. Everyone from my 2 year old. Grandson to my 88 year old mother loved it. The only change is to add more water to potatoes like double! Read More
Texas Mom
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2021
Agree with the first reviewer - this was great! Only change I made was to add 1/4 cup water both times versus 1/4 cup in total. I served it with cabbage steaks, also from this site. Will definitely make both recipes again. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022