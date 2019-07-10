Braided Bread with Pesto

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If using store-bought pesto, use 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons.
Substitute Cheddar cheese for Parmesan if preferred. You can use pine nuts instead of walnuts.
Be creative with the filling. Finely chopped raw or sauteed onions, bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, cilantro, parsley, jalapenos, and broccoli work well. Drain any excess moisture. If the filling is too wet, the bread will not rise.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 349.1mg. Full Nutrition
This is the most delicious bread ever! I made it for my husband and 3 boys and they loved it. If you like pesto, you will love this bread also! It is easy to make and the pesto sauce is also delicious and very easy. One thing I would do differently is to make the rectangle with the dough a little bit smaller than what the recipe says because it stretches out a lot as you work with it. I had two very long pieces to work with which made it a bit challenging when it came to braiding it. Other than that, this bread is ah-mazing!!!
This is the most delicious bread ever! I made it for my husband and 3 boys and they loved it. If you like pesto, you will love this bread also! It is easy to make and the pesto sauce is also delicious and very easy. One thing I would do differently is to make the rectangle with the dough a little bit smaller than what the recipe says because it stretches out a lot as you work with it. I had two very long pieces to work with which made it a bit challenging when it came to braiding it. Other than that, this bread is ah-mazing!!!
This is a phenomenal recipe! I always have homemade pesto at home, so to use this in a recipe is great! The bread is a wonderful texture - crusty on the outside and soft and flavourful on the inside with pesto/bread layers. I even sprinkle some rock salt and sesame seeds on top before baking to add a bit of zing to the flavour. Definitely recommend 5/5! A quick and easy recipe that you can use for all occasions- I use pesto bread as a delicious lunchbox filler.
I am an amateur at best when it comes to baking and this turned out fantastic. Making it again just a couple days later to bring to a party. I accidentally slightly burned the almonds that I used in the pesto but it still worked out.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.