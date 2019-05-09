Festive Olive and Cheese Appetizer

Rating: 5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy-to-assemble appetizer platter in the shape of a wreath makes for a beautiful display, and the rosemary smells amazing!

By Jones

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut rosemary sprigs and arrange into a 10-inch wreath. Start by placing 1 sprig at a 45-degree angle with the tip facing outwards. Continue adding sprigs in the same direction until you have formed a full circle.

  • Arrange clusters of mozzarella balls, olives, and tomatoes over the rosemary. Serve with toothpicks on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 40.5mg; sodium 636.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

bswholey
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2019
What a beautiful simple and tasty appetizer. I marinated the mozzarella cheese balls to give them more flavor but you can buy them already marinated. So simple just purchase the ingredients and assemble that is it and it only takes a few minutes. Everyone was impressed by it. Read More
Reviews:
Carole
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2021
This was easy and so pretty! Thanks Read More
anidevorah
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2021
I couldn’t find the rosemary so I replaced it with chopped kale. It was a much fuller wreath than the rosemary would have been but it held the olives, tomatoes, and cheese balls nicely. Very popular with my family. Will definitely make it again. Read More
Barbara
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2021
This was a big hit at Christmas! Read More
kgaff13
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2021
Great Festive recipe!! Everyone loved the idea and the taste!! Read More
Jones
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2019
Note it's much more cost-effective to buy a little rosemary bush rather than pre-cut fresh rosemary. You can usually find these at grocery stores around the holidays. This year I'm doing a 2nd wreath with clusters of green purple and red grapes and also apple slices to look like mistletoe. Read More
Marianne
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2021
I used dill instead of rosemary cause my rosemary was pretty depleted. Looked gorgeous and so simple! Read More
