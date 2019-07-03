Loaded Baked Potatoes

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a nice spin on a loaded classic favorite. When the baked potato skin gets left uneaten, then most of the nutrients get tossed. Flavor it up a bit. You'll love it!

By D Nelson

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 potatoes
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Toppings:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Toss potatoes with oil in a large bowl until well coated. Add garlic salt, chili powder, and pepper and continue to toss until spices are evenly distributed.

  • Place potatoes directly on the center rack of the preheated oven. Bake for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue baking until a toothpick inserted in the center of a potato offers little resistance, about 40 minutes more.

  • Slice each baked potato lengthwise down the center, add sour cream, green onions, Cheddar cheese, and bacon. Serve piping hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 559.2mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Jenn
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2020
These were really good- the only thing I would add is butter underneath the rest of the toppings. Read More
Heather Hannett
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2020
I made these but with red potatoes and they were DELICIOUS! I forgot the sour cream though. Read More
abigail11789
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2021
The presentation was good although it makes the name of this recipe a little deceiving. It would help if they split the baked potato more and added more toppings making the name loaded baked potato realistic. Read More
D. Smith
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2019
We make these a lot - - even in the summer when I use my turkey roaster out on the back patio. I always use real butter and we like taco meat inside out potatoes but I don't add it until after they've baked a while and are soft enough to cut into and then spoon in the meat and let it heat through. When we're ready to eat them we add the sour cream and chopped green onions etc. We generally eat these as a "stand alone" meal. Nothing else with it except a cool tall glass of lemonade iced tea or filtered water with fruit added for flavor. That's it. It's a filling and great meal even for men with big appetites (they eat two usually). Read More
Jenn
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2020
These were really good- the only thing I would add is butter underneath the rest of the toppings. Read More
Roxy Brown
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2019
Great Cooking Read More
