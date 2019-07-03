Loaded Baked Potatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 311.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 10.6g 21 %
carbohydrates: 33.8g 11 %
dietary fiber: 4.4g 18 %
sugars: 1.7g
fat: 15.3g 24 %
saturated fat: 5.6g 28 %
cholesterol: 27.3mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 342.8IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 5.3mg 41 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 39 %
vitamin c: 37.8mg 63 %
folate: 37mcg 9 %
calcium: 106.3mg 11 %
iron: 1.9mg 10 %
magnesium: 52.3mg 19 %
potassium: 892.9mg 25 %
sodium: 559.2mg 22 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 25 %
calories from fat: 138.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved