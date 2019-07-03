Loaded Baked Potatoes

The presentation was good although it makes the name of this recipe a little deceiving. It would help if they split the baked potato more and added more toppings making the name loaded baked potato realistic.

Rating: 4 stars

We make these a lot - - even in the summer when I use my turkey roaster out on the back patio. I always use real butter and we like taco meat inside out potatoes but I don't add it until after they've baked a while and are soft enough to cut into and then spoon in the meat and let it heat through. When we're ready to eat them we add the sour cream and chopped green onions etc. We generally eat these as a "stand alone" meal. Nothing else with it except a cool tall glass of lemonade iced tea or filtered water with fruit added for flavor. That's it. It's a filling and great meal even for men with big appetites (they eat two usually).