Loaded Baked Cauliflower

A great low-carb substitute for the classic side dish, the loaded baked potato. Top with a dollop of sour cream if desired.

By SlimCookins

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 8-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil. Add cauliflower and boil until fork-tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Add sour cream, butter, salt, and pepper to the cauliflower. Mash to desired texture, adding more sour cream for a creamier consistency.

  • Transfer cauliflower mixture to an 8-inch baking dish. Top with Cheddar cheese and bacon bits.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, 10 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and serve.

Cook's Note:

You can use frozen cauliflower if you'd like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 565.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
