Breakfast Potato Boats
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 575.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 21.3g 43 %
carbohydrates: 65.3g 21 %
dietary fiber: 8.2g 33 %
sugars: 3.4g
fat: 26.3g 41 %
saturated fat: 14.4g 72 %
cholesterol: 245.6mg 82 %
vitamin a iu: 997.4IU 20 %
niacin equivalents: 9.2mg 71 %
vitamin b6: 1.2mg 75 %
vitamin c: 75.2mg 125 %
folate: 90.1mcg 23 %
calcium: 243.1mg 24 %
iron: 4.1mg 23 %
magnesium: 100mg 36 %
potassium: 1682.4mg 47 %
sodium: 499.2mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 40 %
calories from fat: 237
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
