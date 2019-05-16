Breakfast Potato Boats

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These breakfast potato boats are a perfect combination of baked potato and yummy eggs and bacon.

By Michelle Keith

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Prick potatoes several times with a fork and place onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 50 minutes to 1 hour.

  • While potatoes bake, place bacon in a skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon on paper towels. Let cool 10 minutes. Crumble.

  • Remove potatoes from the oven and let cool 10 minutes.

  • Slice tops off of potatoes and scoop out insides to form a deep bowl. Add 1/2 tablespoon butter, 1 pinch parsley, salt, and pepper to each potato.

  • Crack an egg into each potato. Top each with an additional 1/2 tablespoon butter. Divide bacon and Cheddar cheese between the 2 potato bowls.

  • Bake potatoes in the preheated oven until eggs are set, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 65.3g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 245.6mg; sodium 499.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
GERALD MONGO
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2019
I love this RECIPE I'll make it . Read More
Helpful
(1)
aesj22
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2019
I made this with thinly sliced leftover beef fillet tenderloin instead of bacon. I am sure bacon is just as good. Bacon and steak would probably be heavenly. Resist the temptation to cook the egg in the potato longer than the stated time if you want the yolk to be slightly runny. Two of my eggs were completely set because they do continue to cook after removed from the oven. It’s probably best to use room temperature eggs. My folks told me this was a Michelin Star restaurant breakfast... I really enjoyed it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
DebbyM
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2019
Fast and easy...my kind of meal. More time to spend with my company. Read More
