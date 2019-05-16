Breakfast Bowl

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

All your breakfast favorites put together. This is sort of a take off of Denny's® Farmer's Scramble (which they no longer make, unfortunately). I love breakfast, and you can make this bowl almost any way you want to.

By always in the kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 bowl
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mold grated potato into a patty shape. Season with salt.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Cook potato patty until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

  • Heat another skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Set sausage aside on a plate, reserving grease in the skillet.

  • Heat reserved sausage grease over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper and saute until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

  • Heat the same skillet over medium-high heat. Whisk egg in a bowl and pour into the skillet; cook and stir until set, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour gravy mix into a small saucepan. Whisk in water. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until gravy comes to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 minute. Remove from heat; gravy will thicken upon standing.

  • Place cooked hash brown potato patty in the bottom of a serving bowl. Top with egg, sausage, onion and pepper mixture, and gravy, in that order.

Cook's Notes:

You can use any cheese you'd like.

You can use 2 to 3 strips of bacon cut in half instead of sausage. You can also make patties out of the sausage instead of crumbling, if desired.

You can use a sausage gravy mix instead of white gravy, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
811 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 87.1g; fat 38.7g; cholesterol 240.7mg; sodium 2682.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022