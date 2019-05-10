English Muffin-Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Made with English muffins, ground country sausage, and bell peppers, this is a great casserole for breakfast. Filling enough for any hungry man. Light enough for a weekend brunch.

Recipe by MommaBean3

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
8 hrs 15 mins
total:
9 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook ground sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring often, until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain excess grease.

  • Spread English muffin pieces over the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Layer cooked sausage, onions, bell peppers, and Cheddar cheese over English muffin pieces.

  • Combine eggs, milk, basil, and pepper in a bowl; whisk until well combined. Pour egg mixture into the baking dish. Gently press down on top of casserole mixture with a spatula. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Uncover casserole and bake in the preheated oven until casserole is set and eggs are cooked, about 35 minutes. Check by inserting a knife. Let cool for 15 minutes before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 189.1mg; sodium 622.3mg. Full Nutrition
