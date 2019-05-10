English Muffin-Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Made with English muffins, ground country sausage, and bell peppers, this is a great casserole for breakfast. Filling enough for any hungry man. Light enough for a weekend brunch.
Made it exactly as indicated in the recipe. Loved it. Absolutely divine. We are on a diet so we cut it into ten pieces, froze it and had breakfast for five days. Going to make it again. Also sent recipe to a friend whose kids and grandkids are coming to visit. This is a real nummy num recipe. I give it a 10Read More
Very good recipe on two levels: 1) very tasty (added more cheese), and 2) very easy to make, i.e. not a whole lot of prep time required. Definitely going into the personal cookbook!
