Simple Baked Eggs
Delicious, tender, and simple, these baked eggs are perfect for a lazy brunch and are just asking to be dipped with toast soldiers. This is delicious for brunch or as a special breakfast and works well with orange juice.
Ingredients
2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If you don't have any ramekins, you can use Texas muffin tins. If you don't have those either, use normal muffin tins but if using normal muffin tins remember it will make 4.
This recipe is really easy to double or triple to serve more people. If you only have two eggs, don't worry! It will still work fine!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 311.8mg; sodium 683.2mg. Full Nutrition