Simple Baked Eggs

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious, tender, and simple, these baked eggs are perfect for a lazy brunch and are just asking to be dipped with toast soldiers. This is delicious for brunch or as a special breakfast and works well with orange juice.

By cherry-red-kitty

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 ceramic ramekins.

  • Whisk together eggs, milk, and heavy cream in a bowl until well combined.

  • Place 1/2 bacon into each prepared ramekin. Pour 1/2 egg mixture into each ramekin. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until domed on top, golden, and baked through, about 25 minutes.

  • While eggs bake, toast bread slices in a toaster to desired doneness. Slice into thin strips; spread with butter. Serve with baked eggs.

Cook's Notes:

If you don't have any ramekins, you can use Texas muffin tins. If you don't have those either, use normal muffin tins but if using normal muffin tins remember it will make 4.

This recipe is really easy to double or triple to serve more people. If you only have two eggs, don't worry! It will still work fine!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 311.8mg; sodium 683.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Susan Smith
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2021
searching for recipes I can adapt for my new #Ninja DT251. Used this simple recipe with nice results. Made as directed but substituted two Jimmy Dean (precooked) sausage patties, diced. I love bacon but was in the mood for sausage. Also added tablespoon of mixed cheddars over sausage. Poured egg mixture over and baked in my Ninja at (preheated) 350 for 23 minutes. Ninja cooks quickly so I am learning as I go. Results were great; removed from oven and they finished cooking as I made toast (also in Ninja). Egg were fluffy and tasty. As said by another, this is a nice way to sit/serve everyone at same time. The original recipe did not state if bacon is pre-cooked but I personally would. I like my bacon crunchy and this will eliminate possible grease problem. Will definitely make again. Read More
Kim
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2020
This was certainly easy, I will give it that! I'm not sure that I found much difference in preparing the eggs this way versus simply cooked on the stovetop--but I could see where this might be beneficial if you want several servings of eggs done and warm at the same time. I decided to not add the bacon (I was worried it would be soggy without crisping it first), and it was still pretty good. The eggs were not cooked at 25 minutes for me, and didn't not develop a sort-of 'dome' until they hit the 33 minute mark. I wonder if baking them at a slightly higher heat would help with that? I could also see where adding cheese and some herbs would be great as well. Overall, it was an interesting new method to try some eggs, and I would make them again this way. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
