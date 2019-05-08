Simple Baked Eggs

searching for recipes I can adapt for my new #Ninja DT251. Used this simple recipe with nice results. Made as directed but substituted two Jimmy Dean (precooked) sausage patties, diced. I love bacon but was in the mood for sausage. Also added tablespoon of mixed cheddars over sausage. Poured egg mixture over and baked in my Ninja at (preheated) 350 for 23 minutes. Ninja cooks quickly so I am learning as I go. Results were great; removed from oven and they finished cooking as I made toast (also in Ninja). Egg were fluffy and tasty. As said by another, this is a nice way to sit/serve everyone at same time. The original recipe did not state if bacon is pre-cooked but I personally would. I like my bacon crunchy and this will eliminate possible grease problem. Will definitely make again.

Rating: 4 stars

This was certainly easy, I will give it that! I'm not sure that I found much difference in preparing the eggs this way versus simply cooked on the stovetop--but I could see where this might be beneficial if you want several servings of eggs done and warm at the same time. I decided to not add the bacon (I was worried it would be soggy without crisping it first), and it was still pretty good. The eggs were not cooked at 25 minutes for me, and didn't not develop a sort-of 'dome' until they hit the 33 minute mark. I wonder if baking them at a slightly higher heat would help with that? I could also see where adding cheese and some herbs would be great as well. Overall, it was an interesting new method to try some eggs, and I would make them again this way. Thanks for the recipe!