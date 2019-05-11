Peach-Raspberry Tart

This peach-raspberry tart is something refreshing for the summer months. You can use any sliced fresh fruit you like.

By PAMELA53

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch tart
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, almonds, and cinnamon in a bowl. Mix until evenly moistened; press into the bottom and partway up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.

  • Pour water into a saucepan. Sprinkle gelatin powder on top. Let stand until softened, about 1 minute. Place over low heat; stir constantly until the granules are completely dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in sour cream, whipping cream, and lemon zest. Add gelatin; mix well. Pour into the prepared crust. Refrigerate until set, 3 to 4 hours.

  • Remove from the springform pan and place on a serving plate. Decorate with sliced peaches and raspberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 46.5g; cholesterol 126mg; sodium 353.6mg. Full Nutrition
