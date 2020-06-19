Turkish Flatbread

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Can be used to make Turkish pide if you add toppings before baking.

By Jeannette

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 small flatbreads
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Sponge:
Dough:

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand in a warm place until frothy, about 10 minutes. Stir in flour. Cover sponge with plastic wrap and let rise for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place flour in a large bowl and make a well in the center. Pour in sponge. Add 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons lukewarm water, olive oil, and salt. Gradually work in the flour to make a soft and sticky dough.

  • Knead the dough on a floured surface for 15 minutes. Grease a large bowl with butter and add dough. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

  • Divide dough into quarters. Cut each quarter into 10 pieces; shape each piece into a ball. Cover balls of dough and let rest for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Shape each ball of dough into a circle by flattening dough and stretching it. Arrange 2 inches apart on the baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until puffed up and golden, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 118.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/12/2022