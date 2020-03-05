Home-Style Vegetarian Baked Beans

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very flavorful vegetarian baked beans recipe that is always a hit. You can add meat if you want, but we find it isn't necessary. The smoky, spicy flavor is perfect, and it is a snap to prepare!

By ROBIN JOYE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add green bell peppers and green onions; cook and stir until slightly cooked, about 2 minutes. Stir in vegetarian baked beans, kidney beans, ketchup, red wine vinegar, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, and liquid smoke flavoring.

  • Reduce heat and let simmer, uncovered, until completely heated, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 49.8g; fat 2.1g; sodium 805mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/18/2019
Made as written and these were good but a little too sweet for me. I recommend subbing the ketchup for BBQ sauce and then you can eliminate the brown sugar and liquid smoke altogether. Just my two cents. Overall good recipe and one I would make again with some tweaks. Read More
