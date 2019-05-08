My Mom's Greek Lemon Rice

Rating: 5 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This was the Greek lemon rice that I grew up on. It's simple and flavorful. I hope you all enjoy it.

By BlutoNYC

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a pot over low heat. Pour in rice and stir to coat in butter. Let simmer on low heat, stirring occasionally, until toasted but not burnt, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour chicken broth, lemon juice, salt, and bay leaves into rice mixture. Bring to a rapid boil; continue to boil for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and let simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and let sit, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 579.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Reviews:
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2019
This is one addicting and flavorful rice. I followed the recipe as written and it's perfect. Thanks BlutoNYC! Read More
Jan Girven
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2022
So easy and so much flavor. Next time, I will add more lemon. Read More
Lynn E
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2019
I've actually made variations of this very recipe for years. My favorite variations (though this original is my go-to as well): Using canola oil instead of butter (since it's at the start I like canola better than olive oil since it seems to fade into the background better). Adding dried herbs with the broth (I like rosemary and thyme or just oregano with the lemon). Adding garlic to or swapping it with the onion. Deglazing with white wine before the broth and in place of the lemon juice. For me any of these makes this dish almost enough for a midday meal (you could even add in shredded or chopped up chicken to really fill it out) and I almost never cook rice any other way (to turn it into a more subtle side dish replace 1/3 to 1/2 the broth with water). Read More
Krista Reid Phillips
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2021
This rice recipe is perfect as written. My entire family loved it and it was so easy to make. The taste and texture reminded some of us of rice pilaf. Definitely a keeper! Read More
KrissyMac
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2021
This is my go-to rice recipe. Everyone loves it. Pairs with pretty much anything and everything. Off to make it for the 36th time! Read More
Quigling
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2019
Cant get over how good this rice tastes! I would make it by itself and eat a whole bowl Read More
Corinne
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2021
Delicious rice. My kids LOVE it. Just the right about if buttery and lemony flavor. Read More
Chloe Constantineau
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2020
So good and yet so simple! I will definitely do this again, thank you so much for sharing Read More
Anne Crawford
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2019
Loved it! Will make again and again! Read More
