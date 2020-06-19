Steel-Cut Oat Muffins

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I've had this muffin recipe for a while so I cannot remember how I got it, but it is good! The steel-cut oats have a nuttier texture like bulgur wheat.

By DCREWS21

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with foil liners. Spray liners with cooking spray.

  • Place oats into a bowl and add milk. Let stand 10 minutes.

  • Mix egg, oil, and prunes together in a bowl. Add oat mixture and stir to combine.

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl and mix well. Pour flour mixture into oat mixture and stir batter gently until just blended.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a thin knife inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 288.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Kim
Rating: 3 stars
05/20/2019
These taste ok--especially if you're a fan of whole grain flavor. The problem with these is that 10 minutes is nowhere near long enough soak time for the steel cut oats. Even after soaking and baking for 20 minutes, the oats were solid. So I would either cook the steel cut oats until softened before using, or simply substitute rolled oats. And if you're not a fan of just the whole grain flavoring, I would definitely add in a teaspoon of vanilla extract or some cinnamon/nutmeg/allspice/cloves to up the flavor ante. I would also add more prunes--probably chopped instead of pureed--and use maple syrup in place of white sugar next time. Overall, I would make these again, but with adjustments. Read More
