Make-Ahead Steel-Cut Oats
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 279.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.5g 15 %
carbohydrates: 46.2g 15 %
dietary fiber: 5.7g 23 %
sugars: 16.4g
fat: 8g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.4g 7 %
cholesterol: 2.4mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 60.8IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 9.4mcg 2 %
calcium: 61.2mg 6 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 21.4mg 8 %
potassium: 162.5mg 5 %
sodium: 117.9mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 72.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
