Make-Ahead Steel-Cut Oats

Because steel-cut oats take so long to cook, I came up with this recipe to make ahead and refrigerate overnight in 4 portions. It's very hearty, delicious, and wholesome!

By Tracey D

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water and salt to a boil in a pot. Pour in oats and return to a boil while stirring. Reduce heat and let simmer until water is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Remove oats from heat and immediately stir in walnuts and raisins. Stir in agave nectar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon.

  • Divide oat mixture into 4 portions in bowls. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight, up to 5 days.

  • When ready to prepare, add 2 tablespoons milk to each portion. Heat in a microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds, stirring halfway through cook time.

Cook's Note:

You can use brown sugar instead of agave nectar if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 8g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 117.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

