Raspberry Cream Pie

Rating: 4.78 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Inspired by the cream pies at Briermere farms in Long Island, NY. This pie has a tender, flaky crust. Filled with a fluffy sweet cream and topped with a tart raspberry jam. The perfect way to end a summer meal.

By The Sweet and Sour Baker

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Raspberry Topping:
Cream Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll out pie crust and gently lay inside a 9-inch pie dish. Lightly press the dough into the corners and sides of the dish to help prevent shrinkage. Prick the bottom of the pie crust a few times with a fork. Line the bottom with foil or parchment and fill with dried beans or pie weights.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove lining and beans or weights and continue baking until crust is golden brown, about 15 minutes more. Let cool completely.

  • Meanwhile, whisk sugar and cornstarch together in a medium saucepan. Stir in raspberries, water, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla extract. Set aside to cool.

  • Pour heavy cream into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium speed until stiff peaks form. Transfer to another bowl.

  • Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract in the stand mixer bowl. Switch to the paddle attachment and beat until well combined, about 2 minutes. Fold in whipped cream and sour cream until evenly incorporated.

  • Spread cream filling into the cooled pie crust. Top with the cooled raspberry topping. Refrigerate pie until thoroughly chilled, 2 hours to overnight.

Cook's Notes:

I used the basic pie crust recipe from the Taste and Tell blog but a store-bought crust would work just fine!

Fresh raspberries will also work in this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 38.2g; cholesterol 102.1mg; sodium 235.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
Teaghan
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2019
Absolutely delicious!! Much lighter than a cheesecake but just as tasty, making it a perfect simple summer dessert! Tip: the crust and the raspberry topping both take a while to cool down enough to assemble the pie (a good two hours) so make sure you have enough time on your hands before you start this venture! Read More
Kapaabaker
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2019
Quite easy to make. Best to refrigerate over night to allow cream filling to set. I added a little more sugar to the raspberry topping to make it a more sweeter for my personal taste. Read More
bwayfreak3
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2019
This was delicious. I used a store bought crust to save time and it came out just fine. I liked that the raspberry wasn't too sweet. Read More
Moonflower1313
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2019
Filling delicious pie delicious but I was wondering: I had waaaayy too much whip for a regular pie crust and I didn t see anything that said use deep dish. I could have made two pies with what I had. Anyone else have this issue? I just put the extra in ramekins and had raspberry whip dessert. Read More
Rita Kinder
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2019
I made no changes except the second time I made it I put it in a deep dish pie pan. This dessert has wonderful contrast between sweet filling and tart topping. Read More
Lita L
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2021
I am surprised that this recipe doesn’t have more reviews, it is the best replicate recipe out there. Consistently good, I have made this recipe over 8 times now and it’s perfect each and every time. Thank you for providing this recipe! I’ll definitely be making this for years to come :) Read More
Shirley Coulson
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2019
I used fresh raspberries and I should have used a little more sugar in the raspberry topping but over all it was good. Read More
Joyce M
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2020
So simple, and so delicious! The easy to make raspberry topper is what makes the dessert. Read More
Di Ane
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2021
Amazing!! Tastes just like the Briermere raspberry cream pie Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022