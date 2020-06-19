Raspberry Cream Pie
Inspired by the cream pies at Briermere farms in Long Island, NY. This pie has a tender, flaky crust. Filled with a fluffy sweet cream and topped with a tart raspberry jam. The perfect way to end a summer meal.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I used the basic pie crust recipe from the Taste and Tell blog but a store-bought crust would work just fine!
Fresh raspberries will also work in this recipe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 38.2g; cholesterol 102.1mg; sodium 235.7mg. Full Nutrition