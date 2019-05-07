Vegan Oven-Roasted Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Roasting is one of the best, healthiest, and tastiest ways to prepare vegetables. Roasting adds so much rich flavoring that you need only minimal seasoning.

By Barbara Fischer

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add potatoes, cover, and steam until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 13x9-inch baking dish.

  • Cut each potato into 2 to 3 large slices and arrange pieces at ends of the prepared baking dish. Set leeks next to potatoes, then arrange carrots, onions, red peppers, and mushrooms over and around the leeks and potatoes. Drizzle vegetables with olive oil and sprinkle with thyme, salt, and pepper.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, basting with pan juices every 15 minutes, until vegetables are tender when pierced with a fork, 45 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 2.8g; sodium 155.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022