Zucchini and Fennel Baby Food

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Introducing different flavors and textures to your baby is so important, and I found this combination of fennel and zucchini was one of my daughter's favorites. The fennel is naturally sweet and full of flavor and cooking in olive oil first not only deepens flavor, but the added fat helps baby absorb all of the nutrients from the vegetables!

By Diana Moutsopoulos

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine olive oil, fennel, and zucchini in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until vegetables are softened and have taken some color, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour in water and stir well. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes, or until vegetables are soft and fully cooked. Add more water only if mixture is too dry.

  • Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Blend to your desired consistency; for smaller babies, blend until completely smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 1.6g; sodium 14.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022