Baked Pesto Chicken Tenders

Rating: 4.68 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Using only four ingredients and a few minutes of your time, these homemade chicken tenders are perfect for those busy weeknights. Basil, along with other ingredients in pesto, has many health benefits, and these are baked instead of fried, making them an overall healthier choice.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Whisk pesto and mayonnaise together in a bowl. Dredge both sides of each chicken tender in the pesto mixture and coat with bread crumbs. Arrange tenders on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Turn chicken pieces and continue baking until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 15 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centers should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 74.2mg; sodium 300.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Bob K
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2019
Since I did not have chicken tenders, I used boneless chicken breasts and pounded them thinner. It was absolutely delicious and I'm sure I will be making it again. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Helpful
Marvels51
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2021
Easy and delicious. Keep the pesto layer light, so that panko has a chance to brown. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Marie Wyont Pyle
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2021
We love chicken tenders and this was delicious as well as super easy, a rack to bake them on is an essential for this to turn out, otherwise one side is soggy! Add bacon bits to the bread crumbs for extra zing...omg Read More
Helpful
(1)
Grocery Addict
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2021
I love how simple this recipe was to pull off, especially if you can find pre-butchered chicken tenders like I found at Aldi. The 1 to 3 ratio of pesto to mayo is super easy to remember and easy to scale up or down. Then breadcrumbs and bake for 15 minutes? Perfect for a back pocket dish! I made a few tweaks to the recipe: I used whole wheat panko for the bread crumbs to add a bit more nutrition, and I seasoned the breadcrumbs to ensure they weren't bland. I used about a teaspoon of Johnny's Garlic Seasoning and spread to accent the flavors of the pesto with more garlic and parm, but you could easily use garlic powder and salt instead. I also wanted to make this a healthier dinner, so I roasted some haricots verts (French green beans) and cherry tomatoes with a bit of olive oil, salt and pepper at the same time. After the chicken was cooked through, I placed the veggies under the broiler for 3 extra minutes to get a bit more color and they were perfect! I definitely recommend lining your sheet pans with parchment paper for super fast clean-up. If you do, this is a recipe I would definitely classify as a "Weeknight Wonder!" It was on the table in 25 minutes flat, was loaded with veggies and lean protein and cleanup took just a few minutes. HOORAY! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jane
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2019
Excellent !!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Johnny Cervantes
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2021
This is an easy enough recipe, EXCEPT: The recipe correctly states to cook at 400 degrees until the internal temperature is 165 degrees. Use caution if following the video only-- it just says to cook at 165 degrees for 30 minutes; this could potentially result in raw meat that would pose a health hazard. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cheryl Horton
Rating: 2 stars
08/15/2021
It was just okay. Won’t make again. Read More
Liz Dalton 'Lizzie'
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2021
Fantastic! This was so easy to make and tasted fabulous! Only change I made was I used Chicken breasts instead of tenders. Turned out crispy and tasty! Will definitely make again! Read More
KZrod
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2021
This was a great use of leftover pesto!!! I’m always looking for a new way to cook chicken and this was easy and very tasty. I used Italian style breadcrumbs because that’s all I had and thin sliced chicken breasts instead of tenders. I will def make this again. Read More
