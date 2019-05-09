Baked Pesto Chicken Tenders

Rating: 5 stars

I love how simple this recipe was to pull off, especially if you can find pre-butchered chicken tenders like I found at Aldi. The 1 to 3 ratio of pesto to mayo is super easy to remember and easy to scale up or down. Then breadcrumbs and bake for 15 minutes? Perfect for a back pocket dish! I made a few tweaks to the recipe: I used whole wheat panko for the bread crumbs to add a bit more nutrition, and I seasoned the breadcrumbs to ensure they weren't bland. I used about a teaspoon of Johnny's Garlic Seasoning and spread to accent the flavors of the pesto with more garlic and parm, but you could easily use garlic powder and salt instead. I also wanted to make this a healthier dinner, so I roasted some haricots verts (French green beans) and cherry tomatoes with a bit of olive oil, salt and pepper at the same time. After the chicken was cooked through, I placed the veggies under the broiler for 3 extra minutes to get a bit more color and they were perfect! I definitely recommend lining your sheet pans with parchment paper for super fast clean-up. If you do, this is a recipe I would definitely classify as a "Weeknight Wonder!" It was on the table in 25 minutes flat, was loaded with veggies and lean protein and cleanup took just a few minutes. HOORAY!