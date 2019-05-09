Baked Pesto Chicken Tenders

Since I did not have chicken tenders, I used boneless chicken breasts and pounded them thinner. It was absolutely delicious and I'm sure I will be making it again. Thank you for the recipe.
Easy and delicious. Keep the pesto layer light, so that panko has a chance to brown.
We love chicken tenders and this was delicious as well as super easy, a rack to bake them on is an essential for this to turn out, otherwise one side is soggy! Add bacon bits to the bread crumbs for extra zing...omg
I love how simple this recipe was to pull off, especially if you can find pre-butchered chicken tenders like I found at Aldi. The 1 to 3 ratio of pesto to mayo is super easy to remember and easy to scale up or down. Then breadcrumbs and bake for 15 minutes? Perfect for a back pocket dish! I made a few tweaks to the recipe: I used whole wheat panko for the bread crumbs to add a bit more nutrition, and I seasoned the breadcrumbs to ensure they weren't bland. I used about a teaspoon of Johnny's Garlic Seasoning and spread to accent the flavors of the pesto with more garlic and parm, but you could easily use garlic powder and salt instead. I also wanted to make this a healthier dinner, so I roasted some haricots verts (French green beans) and cherry tomatoes with a bit of olive oil, salt and pepper at the same time. After the chicken was cooked through, I placed the veggies under the broiler for 3 extra minutes to get a bit more color and they were perfect! I definitely recommend lining your sheet pans with parchment paper for super fast clean-up. If you do, this is a recipe I would definitely classify as a "Weeknight Wonder!" It was on the table in 25 minutes flat, was loaded with veggies and lean protein and cleanup took just a few minutes. HOORAY!
This is an easy enough recipe, EXCEPT: The recipe correctly states to cook at 400 degrees until the internal temperature is 165 degrees. Use caution if following the video only-- it just says to cook at 165 degrees for 30 minutes; this could potentially result in raw meat that would pose a health hazard.
It was just okay. Won’t make again.
Fantastic! This was so easy to make and tasted fabulous! Only change I made was I used Chicken breasts instead of tenders. Turned out crispy and tasty! Will definitely make again!
This was a great use of leftover pesto!!! I’m always looking for a new way to cook chicken and this was easy and very tasty. I used Italian style breadcrumbs because that’s all I had and thin sliced chicken breasts instead of tenders. I will def make this again.