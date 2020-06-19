Strawberry Rhubarb Curd

This sweet and slightly tart curd makes a great topping for homemade biscuits, scones, waffles, or just buttered toast! You can adjust the sweetness or tartness to your liking, depending on how sweet or tart the fruit is that you are using.

Recipe by Kim's Cooking Now

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine rhubarb, strawberries, and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture begins to boil, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook 2 more minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

  • Pass mixture through a food mill, using the disc with the smallest holes. If you don't have a food mill, you can either puree the mixture with a food processor or immersion blender, or push it through a fine mesh strainer.

  • Fill the bottom of a double-boiler with about 1 inch of water and bring water to a simmer. Combine the eggs, egg yolk, and sugar in the top of the double-boiler and whisk together. Place over the bottom of the double-boiler and continue whisking until the sugar is dissolved.

  • Slowly whisk in the strawberry-rhubarb puree and continue whisking until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. Add butter and whisk until smooth.

  • Pour into a sterile jar, cool to room temperature, and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

Cook's Note:

If your curd got too hot and your eggs started to curdle, you can pass the mixture through a fine mesh strainer again, before pouring it into your storage container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 37.8mg; sodium 18.1mg. Full Nutrition
