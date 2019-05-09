Baked Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenders

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Ditch the deep fryer for these low-fat crispy chicken tenders that are baked in the oven. Accompanied with the healthy yogurt-based roasted red pepper dipping sauce, this meal will fill you up without the guilt! You can also serve the tenders over some mixed greens, using the dipping sauce as a dressing.

By France C

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dipping Sauce:
Chicken Tenders:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Combine Greek yogurt, red peppers, balsamic vinegar, basil, salt, pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder in a mini food processor. Blend until smooth and refrigerate dipping sauce until ready to use.

  • In a small bowl combine 1/4 teaspoon each of garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle over chicken tenders and toss to coat evenly. Set aside.

  • Toast panko crumbs in a skillet over medium-high heat until a golden brown color, 4 to 5 minutes. Place panko into a shallow dish. Crack egg into a separate shallow dish. Dip chicken tenders first into egg, letting excess drip off, then coat with panko. Place tenders on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, turning over halfway through, 12 to 15 minutes total. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Serve with the dipping sauce.

Cook's Note:

Panko doesn't brown well in the oven, hence the reason for toasting it first in a skillet, but feel free to skip this step.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 115.7mg; sodium 487.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Curt McLey
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2019
This is a great recipe for healthy eating. I paired it with Three Bean Salad also on the allrecipes website and it was a fine meal indeed. The recipe does take some time and patience to prepare but if you are not in a rush your family will love this one. In terms of the sauce I've had many that were better but it is certainly a fun and interesting flavor--quite tangy--and knowing that the ingredients are on the healthy side somehow makes it taste better. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Rhonda Simpson-Coit
Rating: 3 stars
09/24/2019
The chicken was dry and not as flavorful as I thought it would be. Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Rhonda Simpson-Coit
Rating: 3 stars
09/24/2019
The chicken was dry and not as flavorful as I thought it would be. Read More
Curt McLey
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2019
This is a great recipe for healthy eating. I paired it with Three Bean Salad also on the allrecipes website and it was a fine meal indeed. The recipe does take some time and patience to prepare but if you are not in a rush your family will love this one. In terms of the sauce I've had many that were better but it is certainly a fun and interesting flavor--quite tangy--and knowing that the ingredients are on the healthy side somehow makes it taste better. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022