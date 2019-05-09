Baked Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Ditch the deep fryer for these low-fat crispy chicken tenders that are baked in the oven. Accompanied with the healthy yogurt-based roasted red pepper dipping sauce, this meal will fill you up without the guilt! You can also serve the tenders over some mixed greens, using the dipping sauce as a dressing.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Panko doesn't brown well in the oven, hence the reason for toasting it first in a skillet, but feel free to skip this step.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 115.7mg; sodium 487.7mg. Full Nutrition