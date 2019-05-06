Instant Pot® Vegetarian Cabbage Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 176.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.2g 8 %
carbohydrates: 25g 8 %
dietary fiber: 6.9g 28 %
sugars: 11.3g
fat: 7.1g 11 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 5834.3IU 117 %
niacin equivalents: 1.4mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 67.2mg 112 %
folate: 85.1mcg 21 %
calcium: 137.4mg 14 %
iron: 4.5mg 25 %
magnesium: 32.8mg 12 %
potassium: 643mg 18 %
sodium: 961.6mg 39 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 63.6
