Instant Pot® Vegetarian Cabbage Soup

Rating: Unrated

Bursting with cabbage, green beans, and lots of other vegetables, this vegetarian soup is easy to make in the Instant Pot®.

By sashman

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Allow pot to heat for 3 minutes. Add oil, then add onion, carrots, celery, and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are slightly softened, about 6 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in cabbage, green beans, and salt. Add vegetable stock and both cans of tomatoes with their juices. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 15 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes.

  • Remove the lid and stir in dill and parsley. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 7.1g; sodium 961.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/21/2021
I made this recipe as written with the substitution of dried herbs for fresh due to availability. The overall soup is full of low calorie veggies but the flavor was a miss for me. It is a good base to begin with but for me it needed something. I will be going back and tweaking it some. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022