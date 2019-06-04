Cauliflower "Mac" and Cheese

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

It's mockaroni and cheese! Cauliflower stands in for pasta in this low-carb, gluten-free version.

By James Ashton Greene

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add cauliflower and boil until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and place into the bottom of the prepared casserole dish.

  • Blend together Cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, ground mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt in a bowl; beat with an electric blender until smooth.

  • Spoon blended mixture over cauliflower and stir until cauliflower is completely coated.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbly, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 3g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 616.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Gregg Boury
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2019
I prefer this to mac and cheese any day. Someone gave 4 stars and said it was too much for a full meal. Mac and cheese has always been just a side dish top me. Read More
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
barbara
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2019
This was good - I was mostly curious about this recipe, but I can totally see loving it if I were on a keto diet. It doesn’t take long to make and is oddly comforting. I put it under the broiler for a couple of minutes in the end to brown the top. Read More
Helpful
(2)
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2019
This is a FABULOUS recipe even if you're not doing low-carb. The whole family enjoyed this one and my daughter asked for seconds. The only change I made was using a bag of frozen broccoli I needed to use defrosting and draining it and forgoing the boiling of the cauliflower as it was already tender when it defrosted. I was very impressed by how thick and cheesy the sauce got after a spin in the food processor. Definitely a keeper! Read More
Connie
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2019
This was good however I wouldn't have it as a meal but rather a side dish. Cheese sauce was very flavorful but an entire bowl of it was too much for me. Would have been wonderful as a side to chicken or steak. Read More
Advertisement
Gregg Boury
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2019
I prefer this to mac and cheese any day. Someone gave 4 stars and said it was too much for a full meal. Mac and cheese has always been just a side dish top me. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022