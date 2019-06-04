Cauliflower "Mac" and Cheese

1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars This was good - I was mostly curious about this recipe, but I can totally see loving it if I were on a keto diet. It doesn’t take long to make and is oddly comforting. I put it under the broiler for a couple of minutes in the end to brown the top. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is a FABULOUS recipe even if you're not doing low-carb. The whole family enjoyed this one and my daughter asked for seconds. The only change I made was using a bag of frozen broccoli I needed to use defrosting and draining it and forgoing the boiling of the cauliflower as it was already tender when it defrosted. I was very impressed by how thick and cheesy the sauce got after a spin in the food processor. Definitely a keeper!

Rating: 4 stars This was good however I wouldn't have it as a meal but rather a side dish. Cheese sauce was very flavorful but an entire bowl of it was too much for me. Would have been wonderful as a side to chicken or steak.