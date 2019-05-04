Vegetarian Quesadillas

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These are delicious and very filling! The small amount of cheese really goes a long way - they taste cheesy but aren't oozing and loaded with fat. They also contain lots of fiber. For a very nutritious and yummy meal, I eat half of one, a salad with avocado, and an orange.

By maggiecain

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 quesadillas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Add zucchini, squash, and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add garlic. Continue cooking until vegetables are tender, about 2 minutes more.

  • Spread a scant 1/4 cup refried beans over each tortilla. Set 4 tortillas aside to be the tops of the quesadillas. Spoon 1/4 of the vegetable mixture over the remaining 4 tortillas. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons Cheddar cheese over the vegetables. Cover with the reserved tortillas, bean-side down.

  • Wipe skillet out with a paper towel. Heat oil in the skillet over low heat. Add 1 quesadilla. Cook until browned and heated through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining quesadillas. Serve each quesadilla with 1/4 cup salsa.

Cook's Note:

Filled quesadillas can be refrigerated for several days before cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 75.8g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 1427.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

MommaBean3
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2020
This is a fantastic idea! Especially for a “Meatless Monday Dinner”! I think the next time I might cut the zucchini and squash a little differently and I would play around with adding some different veggies. Overall, a great recipe! Read More
