Vegetarian Quesadillas

These are delicious and very filling! The small amount of cheese really goes a long way - they taste cheesy but aren't oozing and loaded with fat. They also contain lots of fiber. For a very nutritious and yummy meal, I eat half of one, a salad with avocado, and an orange.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Filled quesadillas can be refrigerated for several days before cooking.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 75.8g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 1427.5mg. Full Nutrition