Breaded Fish Tacos

Many fish taco recipes are delicious, but also lengthy and involved. These breaded fish tacos are simple, use inexpensive ingredients, and can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. This recipe is also prime for experimentation and expansion, so feel free to add your favorite Mexican or Southwestern flavors into it with different condiments and spices.

By CourtneyLee

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tacos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Place fish fillets in a single layer on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, flipping halfway, until fish fillets are crispy and browned, 22 to 24 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, mix sour cream, cilantro, and lime juice together in a bowl.

  • Cut baked fillets in 1/2 lengthwise. Place halves end-to-end on tortillas, 1 whole fillet per tortilla. Spoon 1 rounded tablespoon each of sour cream mixture and salsa onto taco and top evenly with lettuce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 762.4mg. Full Nutrition
