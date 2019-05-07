Homemade Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Nothing is better than some comforting, homemade macaroni and cheese!

By Derek Crook

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat. Stir in flour, salt, and dry mustard and mix well. Return to heat; pour in milk, stirring constantly until mixture is simmering, thick, and smooth. Add white Cheddar cheese and processed cheese; stir occasionally until melted.

  • Pour cooked macaroni into a large baking dish, followed by sauce. Stir to combine. Top with bread crumbs. Sprinkle with paprika.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bread crumbs are golden brown and sauce is bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 64.4mg; sodium 828.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Sandy Boots
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2020
This recipe turned out great. Very creamy and delicious. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Sia Abrol
Rating: 1 stars
09/07/2019
Ewwwwww! I would never ever make this again! It turned out terrible Read More
Reviews:
Tina K
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2021
This recipe was easy to follow and did not take long to put together. I did not have Velveeta so I used a sharp white provolone and sharp Tillamook cheddar. I did not have any breadcrumbs either, so I used packaged crispy onions. I did top it with a bit of shredded parmesan-reggiano cheese on top. It was absolutely delicious! Read More
Sia Abrol
Rating: 1 stars
09/07/2019
Ewwwwww! I would never ever make this again! It turned out terrible Read More
Joshua Ernest Jensen
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2019
While I didn't do the breadcrumb thing and changed up the cheeses a little, this recipe turned out amazing! Read More
Pat Dares
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2021
Delicious! I didn't have processed cheese so I used cream cheese. Added chili powder too and cooked bacon pieces. Read More
Sandy Boots
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2020
This recipe turned out great. Very creamy and delicious. Read More
Nancy Nicholson
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2021
Very easy to put together!!! Read More
MommaBean3
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2019
FANTASTIC!!!! I I made the recipe as is and it s perfect! I would make no changes at all. This is definitely a crowd pleaser at my house! Thank you for an easy yummy recipe! Read More
