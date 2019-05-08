Parmesan-Crusted Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

Rating: 4.38 stars
191 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 118
  • 4 star values: 44
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 6

This Parmesan-crusted shrimp scampi with pasta takes your basic shrimp scampi to the next level! This dish has everything you love about scampi and more.

By Margaritas On The Rocks

Gallery
35 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook angel hair pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Heat 1/4 cup butter over medium heat in a large, deep skillet. Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant. Add shrimp, white wine, and lemon juice; continue to cook and stir until shrimp is bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, about 5 minutes. Stir in red pepper flakes until well combined. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Place remaining 1/4 cup butter, bread crumbs, 1/2 the Parmesan cheese, and parsley in a bowl. Stir until well combined. Set aside.

  • Place cooked pasta into shrimp scampi mixture; toss until fully coated in sauce. Add remaining Parmesan cheese and toss well. Top with bread crumb mixture.

  • Broil in the preheated oven until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 164.7mg; sodium 731.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (171)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Rocky Collins
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2019
I made this tonight for my wife and we loved it. I made it just as it said in the recipe. We are already talking about the different things we can do with it. Thanks for the recipe. It’s a Keeper for sure Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Jim Wegrzyn
Rating: 1 stars
01/26/2020
I was very unhappy with this recipe. I deleted it from my library and will look for a new one. Flavor was not what I expected. Read More
Helpful
(3)
191 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 118
  • 4 star values: 44
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 6
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Rocky Collins
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2019
I made this tonight for my wife and we loved it. I made it just as it said in the recipe. We are already talking about the different things we can do with it. Thanks for the recipe. It’s a Keeper for sure Read More
Helpful
(18)
Heather Powers
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2019
Very tasty and easy to prepare. Although, I did add an extra half lemon, No changes really necessary! Family devoured it! Will make regularly! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Marian Miles
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2019
I will add a few more shrimp next time. Very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
sam
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2019
Other than adjusting the serving size of the recipe and using chardonnay instead of white cooking wine I made this recipe as written. The results were delicious. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Howard
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2020
2 oz dry pasta = 1 cup cooked. Recipe should say "4 oz of pasta", which is 2 cups cooked. Read More
Helpful
(6)
rena
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2020
2 oz is 2 cups Angel air pasta. You either buy that size or weigh it. If u get 4 oz in the box cut in half and use the extra to make this again Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Daniel Raidt
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2020
Very good and fairly easy to make, The only negative I have is just how much, uncooked spaghetti is 2 cups? Read More
Helpful
(5)
plainjj
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2020
I will definitely make this again ! I did not use white wine as I do not keep wine in my home, It did not need the wine to be delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sheri Rawlins
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2020
My husband was crazy about this ! Will add a bit more liquid next time. And there will definitely be a next time! Love the topping of cheese and cumbs. I will be making this for company in a couple of weeks. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jim Wegrzyn
Rating: 1 stars
01/26/2020
I was very unhappy with this recipe. I deleted it from my library and will look for a new one. Flavor was not what I expected. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022