Homemade Garlic Bread

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

If you're a garlic lover this garlic bread recipe's for you! Garlic, butter, olive oil, and freshly baked bread-what else can you ask for? Try this recipe today--you won't regret it!

By Margaritas On The Rocks

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Mix butter, olive oil, minced garlic, garlic powder, parsley, and salt in a bowl until well combined.

  • Cut bread loaf into 1-inch slices and spread garlic mixture over each slice. Place each on a baking sheet. Wrap with additional aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bread is crispy and heated through, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 596.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2020
This was like a homemade version of Texas Toast! I decided to broil it at the end for some color, but made it as written! Wonderful garlic flavor and not overpowering! Read More
Pat
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2020
Very good, however I crushed the garlic because I didn't want to bite into little pieces of it. This also freezes well. Read More
Loretta Asencio
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2021
Delicious! Read More
Spencer
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2021
This is not diet food but it is delicious! Easy to make but make sure that you have let the butter come to room temperature or you will be blending stuff hard to mix. We like it best on sour dough bread but I am guessing you could put the butter mixture on just about any bread. A little garlic taste, put on less; strong garlic taste, slather it on! Read More
