Artichoke and Feta-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
These stuffed chicken breasts are super simple and tasty. I love to serve them with a Greek salad.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
I like to make extra stuffing. I prefer to use 8 chicken thighs instead since it is easier to serve, everyone gets 1 thigh instead of having to cut the bone-in breasts.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 46.9g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 136mg; sodium 284.2mg. Full Nutrition