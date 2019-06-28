Artichoke and Feta-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

These stuffed chicken breasts are super simple and tasty. I love to serve them with a Greek salad.

By Cheryl Barnes

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking dish.

  • Combine artichoke hearts, feta, bell pepper, green onion, oregano, and pepper in a bowl.

  • Carefully loosen the skin on each chicken breast by running your fingers between the skin and the meat, creating a pocket. Stuff some of the artichoke mixture into each pocket. Place stuffed breasts in the prepared baking dish. Brush lightly with oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

I like to make extra stuffing. I prefer to use 8 chicken thighs instead since it is easier to serve, everyone gets 1 thigh instead of having to cut the bone-in breasts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 46.9g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 136mg; sodium 284.2mg. Full Nutrition
