Cheesy Broccoli-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

This recipe came out very tasty. For those wondering why there is not soup, it has no soup because it was created as a substitute for soup, as is clearly written in the description. It says 6 servings because there is a combined total of 24 ounces of chicken, and a serving of chicken is approximately 3-4 oz. Thanks for the recipe!
To the reviewer that is looking for the "soup," there is no soup. It's just supposed to remind you of broccoli cheddar soup. It's a broccoli cheddar stuffing, but no soup, people. Read her statement at the top. Thanks for the recipe.
I didn't cube the cheese. I used grated cheese cuz that's what I had and FINELY chopped broccoli . Instead of rice I used frozen riced cauliflower . Next time I will add some salt, pepper and any kind of garlic to the inside of the chicken breast. It came out sooo moist. This is a recipe you can play with and change to your tastes.
I made one change and added some cream cheese in with the broccoli/cheese stuffing. It was delicious.
Very tasty and easy to make. I had to increase the amount because it wasn't enough for my family of 6 but they all loved it, even the ones who don't like broccoli.
The recipe is Very good..i was confused when I saw reviews that said they saw six chicken breast. The recipe calls for 4- 6 oz chicken breast . I added one more chicken breasts just because we are major Chicken Lovers. Very very good recipe. thank you. I only changed one thing and that was the cheese and we used a white sharp cheddar cheese
Very good. My husband and I both enjoyed it and it was easy to make. Thanks.
GREAT RECIPE WE DIDNT HAVE CHEDDAR SO USED MOZZARELLA WITH A SMALL AMOUNT OF PAREMSAN IT TURNED OUT GREAT
Very bland. Definitely needs more flavor for the stuffing. My family says “thumbs down” and asked I not make it again.