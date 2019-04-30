Cheesy Broccoli-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.37 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

I don't like eating soup during the summer months, so I created this stuffed chicken breast to satisfy a craving for broccoli and cheese soup.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Coat an 8-inch square casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine broccoli, Cheddar cheese, rice, and onion in a medium bowl. Add salt and garlic granules; mix well.

  • Cut a deep pocket into each chicken breast with a sharp knife. Stuff each breast with broccoli-cheese mixture, place in the prepared casserole, and sprinkle with poultry rub. Cover casserole with aluminum foil.

  • Place in the preheated oven and bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 10 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 84.4mg; sodium 569.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (65)

Most helpful positive review

Not Red Robyn
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2019
This recipe came out very tasty. For those wondering why there is not soup, it has no soup because it was created as a substitute for soup, as is clearly written in the description. It says 6 servings because there is a combined total of 24 ounces of chicken, and a serving of chicken is approximately 3-4 oz. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

fsworth
Rating: 2 stars
04/10/2020
Very bland. Definitely needs more flavor for the stuffing. My family says “thumbs down” and asked I not make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Not Red Robyn
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2019
This recipe came out very tasty. For those wondering why there is not soup, it has no soup because it was created as a substitute for soup, as is clearly written in the description. It says 6 servings because there is a combined total of 24 ounces of chicken, and a serving of chicken is approximately 3-4 oz. Thanks for the recipe!
Helpful
(31)
SUSANMUR
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2019
To the reviewer that is looking for the "soup," there is no soup. It's just supposed to remind you of broccoli cheddar soup. It's a broccoli cheddar stuffing, but no soup, people. Read her statement at the top. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Socal Sue
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2019
I didn't cube the cheese. I used grated cheese cuz that's what I had and FINELY chopped broccoli . Instead of rice I used frozen riced cauliflower . Next time I will add some salt, pepper and any kind of garlic to the inside of the chicken breast. It came out sooo moist. This is a recipe you can play with and change to your tastes. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Patti Hoppe
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2019
I made one change and added some cream cheese in with the broccoli/cheese stuffing. It was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Edna seay
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2019
No will make as is. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Angela Boyle
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2019
Very tasty and easy to make. I had to increase the amount because it wasn't enough for my family of 6 but they all loved it, even the ones who don't like broccoli. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Laura
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2019
The recipe is Very good..i was confused when I saw reviews that said they saw six chicken breast. The recipe calls for 4- 6 oz chicken breast . I added one more chicken breasts just because we are major Chicken Lovers. Very very good recipe. thank you. I only changed one thing and that was the cheese and we used a white sharp cheddar cheese Read More
Helpful
(3)
suzette
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2019
Very good. My husband and I both enjoyed it and it was easy to make. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Donna
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2019
GREAT RECIPE WE DIDNT HAVE CHEDDAR SO USED MOZZARELLA WITH A SMALL AMOUNT OF PAREMSAN IT TURNED OUT GREAT Read More
Helpful
(2)
fsworth
Rating: 2 stars
04/10/2020
Very bland. Definitely needs more flavor for the stuffing. My family says “thumbs down” and asked I not make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
