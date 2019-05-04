Homemade Chocolate Frosting
This is a simple recipe and makes a perfect homemade chocolate frosting every time!
You can use margarine instead of butter, if you'd like.
So easy to make , smooth, creamy and tasted great! I made a double batch for a 3 layer cake and it was delicious. This recipe is definitely a keeper!Read More
I did make changes by putting more milk because it was dry and not creamy. I love the taste tho'Read More
I made exactly as recipes states---nice and creamy-- the perfect amount for 9 X 13 cake... What more could you ask-quick, easy and great frosting.
Oh my goodness… This is absolutely delicious!! It is so fast and easy Which makes it yummyness even more fantastic!! I will probably always use this recipe as it is five stars plus
Loved it!
I did it exactly like the recipe except I put 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract as I love the taste
Very good
Very Good! If you want a Deadly Chocolate Experience, add this to the One Bowl Chocolate Cake III recipe by shirleyo. To make sure I had enough Frosting for my layer cake, I doubled this recipe. I had a little too much Frosting, but I put it on my cake anyway!
It was good, but not as good as chocolate ganache. It totally served the purpose of being a quick and very adequate icing.
The only thing I did different from the recipe was I used 1/3 cup Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa and 1/3 cup of a regular cocoa. I was low on the dark cocoa. I also threw in a tsp. if instant coffee I ground to a powder. This is an incredibly tasty recipe. I did whip it a bit too much. I got distracted while it was whipping so it had a lot of air bubbles when I went to spread it. I was able to work them out for the most part though. I cannot wait to make it again with all dark cocoa. This will be my go to chocolate frosting from now on.
Way too thin even after adding another half cup of powdered sugar. Good taste.
I was disappointed that I didn't have unsweetened chocolate squares on hand to make my frosting. Found this recipe that doesn't call for chocolate squares. Had to use 3 tea of vanilla to get the taste where I wanted it and the consistency was too thick to spread on layer cakes, so I had to adjust the to 4-5 tlbs of milk. Overall very good. Will definitely use again. Thanks
I love this frosting! It came out perfect. Will definitely be my go to frosting
Quick, easy and delicious! Thank you.
I loved it. Added a bit more milk but very delicious.
nope it's great as it is ...maybe 1 more tbsp of milk
Much better than Wacky Cake I tried last week. Baked for 44 minutes.
Wonderful exactly as is!
A little grainy but it tastes delicious! Could do with a lot more milk. Nevertheless, it was delicious and got wiped out!
Delicious and perfect for the occasion... This recipe "takes the cake"!
Worked great I added an extra tbls of milk and 1cup of creamy peanut butter tasted perfect on a chocolate cake
It was perfect for our chocolate cake!
it was amazing I made it for fathers day and it tasted amazing!!!
I usually whip the heck out of it so it spreads well.
Quick and easy and tastes great! Note: I used Becel because I didn't have real butter on hand.
its sooooo good
Perfect just the way it is.
I used 2 cups of confectioners sugar (all I had) and it turned out amazing. Don't need to buy store frosting anymore!
Perfect frosting. I substituted 3 of the tablespoons of milk for three tablespoons of Triplesec.
As I was mixing the ingredients I had to add some more milk to smooth it out. I added a little too much - made it very creamy. Family loved it. Simple recipe. Be sure to pull the butter out of the refrigerator way before you prepare this recipe....
I'll never buy icing from the store again. This is a great recipe. It's very smooth, favorful & won't leave reside (coating in mouth) like store bought.
I work in the kitchen at a nursing home and made this frosting for a cake for dessert one night. All of the residents loved it!
This icing came out a little bit too thick and hard to spread when made exactly as described. I would really like for it too have been fluffier. However, the icing still tasted great! :)
It was delicious and so creamy. I used heavy cream instead milk. But I found I needed to add another tablespoon or so of water.
So easy with ingredients most have on hand. Tastes delis! Use less milk to make it firmer for decorating.
This was really good! I did have to add a little bit of extra milk but other than that it turned out great!
Followed recipe exactly. Turned out great. In a recipe like this it is critical to not use melted butter. The butter must be properly softened, ideally at room temperature over several hours, but if not, then on very low power in the microwave. Cut a stick of butter into 3 chunks and rotate them every minute while microwaving on lowest power
I liked it! Simple, easy, and it doesnt take a long time. Just what I need!
I can't wait for my grands to get home to try this yummy icing . I put it on milk chocolate brownies .
A little runny. used for cupcakes. probally ment for cakes
i loved the taste, but it was very liquidy.
Great frosting.
Made it exactly like the recipe. It is a friends and family birthday request favorite. 3rd time I made it, I put chocolate frosting on the sides, just to try it. That was a hit as well.
Put this on a devil’s food cake and you’ll send your family to chocolate heaven.
Followed the recipe, but the frosting was grainy. Since the taste was good and the recipe is fast and easy, I would like to know how to correct the problem.
1st time I've made homemade icing. It's very good. So much better than store bought. I'll definitely be making this again.
