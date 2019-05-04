Homemade Chocolate Frosting

This is a simple recipe and makes a perfect homemade chocolate frosting every time!

Recipe by Rachel Kane

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine confectioners' sugar, cocoa powder, butter, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. Mix using an electric mixer until blended and creamy.

Cook's Note:

You can use margarine instead of butter, if you'd like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 44.5mg. Full Nutrition
