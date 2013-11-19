Cold Green Bean Salad with Feta and Cherry Tomatoes
I always get asked for the recipe...Yummy. This serving size is good for a dinner party. Double the recipe if going to a big party.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
It is very important to make the dressing the night before to let all the flavors blend.
I used speared almonds, not the flat slivered kind. You can toast the almonds the night before, put in a resealable bag, and leave on the counter. Do not put them in the refrigerator.
This salad tastes best if assembled the same day as it's being served, but is awesome leftovers the following day.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 163.8mg. Full Nutrition