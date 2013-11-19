Cold Green Bean Salad with Feta and Cherry Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated

I always get asked for the recipe...Yummy. This serving size is good for a dinner party. Double the recipe if going to a big party.

By Jennifer

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 hrs 10 mins
total:
10 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper in a jar and allow to blend overnight.

  • Toast almonds in a small dry skillet over medium heat until lightly browned, flipping often, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove to a plate and let them cool completely.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the green beans and cook until tender crisp, about 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the beans to a bowl of ice water. Drain well, pat dry (you want the bean as dry as possible), and place the beans into a large bowl. Add feta cheese, tomatoes, and red onions; mix to combine.

  • Pour dressing over the green beans and sprinkle with toasted almonds; mix to combine. Let marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours before serving.

Cook's Notes:

It is very important to make the dressing the night before to let all the flavors blend.

I used speared almonds, not the flat slivered kind. You can toast the almonds the night before, put in a resealable bag, and leave on the counter. Do not put them in the refrigerator.

This salad tastes best if assembled the same day as it's being served, but is awesome leftovers the following day.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 163.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
churchlady85
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2021
I made the recipe as written and it was delicious! The dressing is so good it I feel like it would be good on other veggies too. Using fresh basil is also key but you could change up the flavor by using fresh tarragon or oregano. It was just as good the next day. Serve it cold or room temperature, which makes it great for a picnic or potluck. Read More
JenLikesToBake
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2021
I needed to use up some green beans and cherry tomatoes and saw this recipe... I haven't really liked any green bean salads I've tried before, but this one is fantastic. The dressing really makes it special, although the toasted almonds are essential too. Perfect way to use up summer produce, will definitely take this to summer BBQs in the future! Read More
Angela Martin
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2021
Colorful and tasty easy salad! Read More
