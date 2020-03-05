Vegan Spanish Green Bean Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This vegan Spanish green bean salad is great as a side with paella.

By chefcs

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add green beans, cover, and steam until crisp-tender, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain and place into a bowl.

  • Combine olive oil, roasted red peppers, red onion, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, parsley, brown sugar, salt, and pepper in a small jar with a lid. Seal and shake vigorously until dressing is well blended.

  • Pour dressing over green beans and mix to combine. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours for flavors to combine. Remove about 1 hour before serving to allow to come to room temperature. Serve over shredded lettuce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 7.2g; sodium 108.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2019
Simple to make and great that you can make it ahead. I would double the sauce next time for my taste. Good recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Marianne
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2019
quick and easy and a great side in the summer Read More
