Cold Green Bean and Artichoke Salad

Rating: Unrated

A hearty and delicious salad for potlucks, barbecues, and family get-togethers.

By McLaughlinMom

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil and add green beans. Cook until tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to an ice bath to stop the cooking process, about 5 minutes. When cooled, drain well and pat dry. Set aside.

  • Combine blanched green beans, tomatoes, artichokes, red onion, black olives, beans, and parsley in a large bowl.

  • Whisk together balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper in a cup. Add olive oil in a steady stream while whisking until dressing has emulsified.

  • Pour dressing over salad and finish with freshly shaved Parmesan cheese. Garnish with a sprig of parsley, if desired.

Cook's Note:

You can also use navy beans or other white beans instead of cannellini. Grape tomatoes work as well instead of cherry tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 576mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/10/2021
Light and refreshing! More onion, olives, mustard, vinegar, and it would be a 5 star recipe. It does get better as it sits but more olives and onion is a must. Read More
