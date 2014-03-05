Cold Green Bean and Artichoke Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 5
Calories: 363.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.1g 14 %
carbohydrates: 26.2g 9 %
dietary fiber: 7.1g 28 %
sugars: 2.3g
fat: 27.5g 42 %
saturated fat: 3.3g 17 %
cholesterol: 0.9mg
vitamin a iu: 657.4IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 33.5mg 56 %
folate: 15.7mcg 4 %
calcium: 56.4mg 6 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 10mg 4 %
potassium: 179mg 5 %
sodium: 576mg 23 %
calories from fat: 247.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved