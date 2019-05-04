Green Bean, Potato, and Tuna Salad

This was a staple in our home each summer. Very easy to make, all of your guests will ask how it's done and will come back for seconds and thirds.

By fgamble1969

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Season tuna steaks liberally with lemon pepper.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place tuna steaks in the hot skillet and sear until lightened but still a little pink in the centers, 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Be careful not to overcook. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add beans and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Drain and place in a bowl of ice water to "shock" the beans and preserve the green color.

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until they are just a little firm when pierced, 5 to 6 minutes. Drain and place in a bowl of ice water.

  • Combine garlic, lemon, juice, and lemon zest in a large bowl. Add tuna, potatoes, green beans, and tomatoes. Stir in Italian dressing and coat all ingredients with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Chill for at least 2 hours or best overnight.

Cook's Note:

You can use canned tuna fish and beans, however, the best result is when you use fresh ingredients. I grill my tuna a few days in advance and try to prepare the dish to marinate overnight and serve the next day.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 565.8mg. Full Nutrition
