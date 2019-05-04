Pea and Celery Root Baby Food

Celery root, also called celeriac, is combined with green peas and a touch of mint for a yummy puree that baby will love.

By Diana Moutsopoulos

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place celery root in a pan and add water to cover. Bring to a boil and simmer until soft, 5 to 10 minutes. Add peas towards the end of cooking and bring back to a simmer. Simmer until peas are tender, adding the mint leaves about 1 minute before removing from heat.

  • Remove pan from heat and drain, reserving about 1/2 cup of the water. Add olive oil to the vegetables and puree to desired consistency, adding some of the reserved water only if needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 2.6g; sodium 128.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

