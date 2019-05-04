Pea and Celery Root Baby Food
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 81.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.8g 6 %
carbohydrates: 12.7g 4 %
dietary fiber: 2.9g 11 %
sugars: 3g
fat: 2.6g 4 %
saturated fat: 0.4g 2 %
vitamin a iu: 518.8IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 12.6mg 21 %
folate: 21.4mcg 5 %
calcium: 48.6mg 5 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 26.3mg 9 %
potassium: 337.6mg 10 %
sodium: 128.2mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 23.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
