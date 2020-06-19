Healthier Oatmeal Cookies

I have been searching for a healthier cookie treat for my girls. I experimented with other recipes and used whole wheat flour and coconut oil in place of white flour and butter or vegetable oils. The result is a yummy, chewy treat for your family!

By Domenichelli Wines

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift whole wheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl. Set aside.

  • Combine coconut oil, sugars, and molasses in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Gradually stir in the sifted flour mixture until well blended. Mix in oats, chocolate chips, and cranberries.

  • Drop teaspoonfuls of dough onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 8 to 9 minutes. Let stand on the cookie sheets for a few minutes before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

You can try substituting different types of chocolate or butterscotch chips, different dried fruits, and/or adding your favorite nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 6g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 48.7mg. Full Nutrition
