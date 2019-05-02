Coconut Banana Cookies

These banana cookies made with coconut oil are soft and mildly sweet with a subtle coconut flavor. My son likes them with raspberry jam on top.

By cookinDadda

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) using the convection setting. Grease 2 cookie sheets with 1 teaspoon coconut oil each.

  • Mix coconut flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt together in a small bowl.

  • Combine mashed bananas, eggs, 1/3 cup coconut oil, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Slowly add the flour mixture while continuing to mix.

  • Drop spoonfuls of cookie dough onto the greased cookie sheets. Flatten cookies using the back of the spoon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer wet, about 35 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For sweeter cookies, add 1/3 cup chocolate chips or raisins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 53.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

