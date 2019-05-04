Roasted Green Beans and Baby Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh green beans and baby red potatoes are lightly seasoned and roasted into an easy side dish you can put together in a snap.

By photog_grrl

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Cut potatoes in half if they are golf-ball-sized or larger. Lay potatoes and green beans in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Sprinkle salt, garlic powder, pepper, and parsley on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 0.3g; sodium 397mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2019
We really enjoyed this! I did need to add more s&p, but that's just personal preference an I used what I had on hand, which was Yukon gold potatoes. I think next time I may roast some whole garlic cloves also. Another thing, while everything coked up fine as is, I think I would roast them at a higher temp so the potatoes get more of a golden color. Really nice to go along with our dinner tonight and everyone liked it! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
GSWINC
Rating: 4 stars
12/01/2021
Tasted great. I added some crumbled bacon also. Read More
Angela
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2021
Very good. I used baby red potatoes. Just need to keep an eye on it because green beans got a little dried out but still tasty. Read More
