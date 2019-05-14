Fettuccine Pasta Al Forno

My mother always made this pasta al forno. Now my family loves it.

By aldo

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon on paper towels.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Cook fettuccine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse with cool water. Transfer to a bowl.

  • Add 1/2 the Parmesan cheese, 1/2 the mozzarella cheese, and ground pepper to the bowl with the pasta and toss. Layer 1/2 the pasta mixture into a baking dish. Top with 1/2 the cooked bacon and 1/2 the peas. Repeat layers of pasta, bacon, and peas. Top with remaining Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and butter. Pour heavy cream on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I add more Parmesan cheese for extra flavor

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
762 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 77g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 100.1mg; sodium 1168.6mg. Full Nutrition
