Cheesy Baked Tortellini

Great baked tortellini pasta with super creamy sauce that is wonderful!

By sewellpe

prep:
5 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil; stir in tortellini and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the tortellini float to the top and the filling is hot, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain and place into a 9-inch baking pan.

  • Heat canola oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir butter into the pan until melted; stir in flour slowly and cook until golden, about 1 minute. Pour milk slowly into the saucepan, stirring continuously. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until sauce begins to bubble, 7 to 8 minutes.

  • Remove saucepan from heat. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in Parmesan cheese. Pour sauce over cooked tortellini in the baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until sauce begins to brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 45.8mg; sodium 429.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
