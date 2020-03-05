Homemade Pork Fried Rice
Ordering pork fried rice was a favorite in my household growing up, so my mom decided to try to make it herself to save some money. The result: A recipe that you family and friends will swear you bought!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can try replacing tenderloin with any other preferred meat.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 86.5mg; sodium 797.2mg. Full Nutrition