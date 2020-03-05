Homemade Pork Fried Rice

Ordering pork fried rice was a favorite in my household growing up, so my mom decided to try to make it herself to save some money. The result: A recipe that you family and friends will swear you bought!

By TOMMYGRRL723

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pork, soy sauce, red wine, brown sugar, honey, cinnamon, and garlic in resealable zip-top bag. Seal and squish the bag to make sure marinade is evenly dispersed over the meat. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour or refrigerate overnight for best results.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drain marinade into a cup and reserve. Place pork on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, turning and basting with the marinade frequently, until pork is no longer pink in the center, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium to medium-high heat. Pour eggs into the skillet; cook and stir until set but still fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add pork, rice, and onion. Stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to turn translucent, about 6 minutes.

  • Sprinkle peas, bean sprouts, and soy sauce onto the fried rice. Stir to incorporate and cook, stirring occasionally until heated through, about 5 minutes. Add green onions and mix to combine. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

You can try replacing tenderloin with any other preferred meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 86.5mg; sodium 797.2mg. Full Nutrition
