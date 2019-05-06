Keto Chocolate-Coconut Fat Bombs

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious snack and the whole batch has only 5 carbs. Keep refrigerated.

By Linda Nofsinger

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 fat bombs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Combine coconut, stevia powder, butter, coconut oil, cocoa powder, stevia blend, and liquid sweetener in a bowl; mix well. Spread out on the prepared baking sheet. Scatter almonds on top and press in. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove from fridge and cut into pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 14.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2020
I like Almond Joy Chocolate bars and these are very reminiscent of them. They do get soft when at room temperature so it is best to keep them refrigerated. I would make these again. Thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022