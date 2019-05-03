Creamy Gorgonzola Penne

This is one of my all-time favorite recipes for penne pasta with Gorgonzola. It is a bit heavy, but so delish and quick, too! My whole family enjoys this one, even my 3-year-old! You can use fresh spinach if you like, just let it wilt in the sauce. I use frozen spinach for speed. You can also use two 10-ounce packages of spinach if you'd like. Enjoy! Serve with additional Parmesan cheese.

By KIMBA99

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and keep warm.

  • Melt butter in a large soup pot over medium heat. Stir in Gorgonzola cheese until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour in heavy cream and cook, stirring frequently, until sauce has thickened, about 10 minutes. Add spinach and Parmesan cheese to sauce; cook until spinach is heated through and Parmesan is melted, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Place warm pasta into the pot with the sauce and toss evenly to coat. Season with salt and pepper.

Per Serving:
675 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 57.9g; fat 39.8g; cholesterol 131mg; sodium 559mg. Full Nutrition
